Watch this guy age 8 years in 2 minutes

Canadian man Hugo Cornellier has taken a photo of his face everyday since he was 12 years old. He’s now 20.

Recently Cornellier, an mechanical engineering student at Concordia University, turned the photos into a timelapse to create an epic video of his ageing process.

“I decided to go back and align every single photo that I’ve ever taken, one-by-one, in order to stabilize my face and keep my eyes perfectly centered,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“I spent over 30 hours working on this (approx. 1 min per photo, over 2000 pics) and I’m extremely proud of the result!”

The photos were taken between April 8, 2008 and May 10, 2016.

“I’m so excited to finally show all of you what I’ve been working on. Stabilizing all my selfies was by far the most time-consuming personal project I have ever undertaken,” he wrote under his YouTube video.

“I’ve had to edit, align and re-touch every single photo ONE-by-ONE.”

Since he uploaded the video on YouTube on May 10 it has attracted 170,696 views.

Here it is.

