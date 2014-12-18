Google Lawyer Is Chased By Protestors

Jack Halprin, a lawyer that works for Google, ran from protestors Tuesday morning after getting off one of the company’s buses.

San Francisco residents were protesting Halprin’s Ellis Act eviction of four units on 812 Guerrero Street.

The Ellis Act is a 30-year old law that allows landlords to evict their tenants in and leave the housing market.

Recently the law has been used by real estate speculators who buy apartments and flip them a short time later.

The apartments Halprin is evicting tenants from are rent-controlled. Two teachers, a therapist, and a taxi driver are among the residents Halprin wants to evict, according to IndyBay.

Protestors followed Halprin back to his apartment and picketed outside. Ray Charles’ “Hit The Road, Jack,” plays as Halprin leaves his apartment later on.

Check out the full video:

