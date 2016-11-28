Watch this giant spider get destroyed by a swarm of bees protecting their hive

Insects and spiders are creepy at the best of times but this new video takes the creep-factor to the next level.

A YouTube user caught the moment a giant fishing spider – native to the US and Canada – tries to hunt bees in a hive.

The bees come together and swarm the eight-legged creature, much bigger than the bees, to completely destroy it.

It’s a fascinating moment, if you’re a nature buff, and a petrifying thought for the rest of us.

Watch it here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3-wmHgx_iE&feature=youtu.be

