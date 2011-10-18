VIDEO: Watch This Magician Fool Your Eyes With Three iPhones

You might have seen Marco Tempest’s video on TED where he fooled the audience with three iPhones. But do you know how he did it? (You should watch his TED video first, because if you watch my video first it’ll blow the illusion).



I visited his studio in New York last week to get a look.

What was even better was he gave me a preview of stuff he’ll do at the LeWeb Conference in December in Paris and, even, did a cool Google+ trick too.

Oh, and make sure you don’t miss his last two tricks. Those are, well, wow.

I think any TED speaker better see this. Why? The bar is going up on performance and it won’t be easy to match. Even after you see the secrets.

By the way, we’re discussing this over on Google+ and today I’ll be on TWiT with Leo Laporte and we’ll discuss this more.

Join us at LeWeb!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Read more posts on Scobleizer »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.