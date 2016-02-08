Watch this Ferrari go for the 'most expensive car ever' record

A Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti estimated to sell for €28-32 million ($31-35.5 million) and crossing the block in France in just a few hours may set the record for the most expensive car ever sold at auction.

The current record for the most expensive car ever sold is held by another classic Ferrari sold last year, and stands at a whopping $34.6 million. (Or more than $38 million including the buyer’s premium.)

Watch the auction live here. Enjoy the French auctioneers, who have already broken into song at least once.

The possibly record-setting 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider was once driven to victory by British World Champion Stirling Moss at the 1958 Cuban Grand Prix. A former Le Mans lap record holder, this 335 S served the Ferrari factory team in a championship-winning 1957 season during the golden age of road racing, when events were often held on public roads with little concern for the safety of drivers or the spectators that lined the courses.

That year, the car made an indelible mark on racing history after another 335 S Spider competing at the infamous Mille Miglia in Italy crashed into a crowd of fans, killing both drivers and nine spectators. The crash marked the beginning of the end for road racing: the 1,000 mile event considered the greatest of the era would soon be canceled.

Prices soaring well into the eight figures are no longer unusual for cars of this era, which are highly sought after by collectors willing to pay for their own piece of automotive history.

Courtesy of Artcurial This 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta is estimated to fetch $10-13 million

Values for very rarecars have skyrocketed in the past decade, and largely defied the 2008 recession in following other luxury items, such fine art. Though the auction house anticipates the 335 S to fall just short of the record price, it’s common for expectations to be exceeded — especially if more than one bidder wants the car badly enough.

The Artcurial auction will feature an eye-watering list of ultra-rare classic cars, headlined by a handful other great Ferraris, including a 1962 250 GT Berlinetta once owned by the king of Morocco, a 1963 250 GT short wheel base Berlinetta, and the only convertible Ferrari Testarossa ever built.

Courtesy of Artcurial The 1986 Ferrari Testarossa Spider

The last car just sold for over €1 million, slightly over its pre-sale estimate.

The Testarossa was a gift from Ferrari to Fiat chief Gianni Agnelli in 1986, features a silver paint scheme and a solid silver Ferrari badge on the front hood.

Why the silver theme? That was a reference to the first two letters of the auto executive’s surname, which are also the periodic symbol for the element.

