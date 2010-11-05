Listen-In On A Behind-The-Scenes Interview With Mark Zuckerberg Here

While at Facebook, a group of us got called aside for a private interview with Mark Zuckerberg. In the interview was MG Siegler and Jason Kincaid of Techcrunch and David Gelles of the Financial Times. From Facebook was Erick Tseng, head of mobile.



You can listen to this interview on my Cinchcast, thanks to the other journalists for letting me record that.

We covered a wide variety of topics and Zuckerberg answered them in a candid and open way that you rarely see him do.

It’s a very interesting look into the mind of the guy who is disrupting industries and major tech companies.

This post originally appeared at Scoblezier and is republished here with permission.

