This ESPN Anchor Has Been Suspended For Saying 'Chink In The armour' In Reference To Jeremy Lin

Yesterday we saw that ESPN.com’s mobile site ran the headline “Chink In The armour,” in reference to Jeremy Lin following the New York Knicks loss on Friday night. ESPN has announced that the employee responsible for that headline has been “dismissed.”



Now comes this video showing ESPN anchor Max Bretos using the same phrase on SportsCenter. Bretos has only been suspended for 30 days.

No reason was given by ESPN for the different forms of punishment other than to say the incidents were “separate and different.” The only reasoning we can think is that Bretos may have just been using a common phrase at the worst moment and didn’t realise the racial connotation.

It is also worth noting that Bretos’ wife is Asian.

Here is the video (via The Big Lead)…



