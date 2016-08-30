WATCH: This drone captures Australia's Uluru like you've never seen it before

Photo: Phil Noble – Pool/ Getty Images.

The red centre of Australia has many natural wonders. But the most recognisable is Uluru, or Ayers Rock.

The enormous sandstone formation stands 348 metres high above the plain, and more than 860 metres above sea level. That’s higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

For the first time a drone has been allowed to fly under permit inside Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park to capture a birds-eye view of the rock.

Explore Uluru, a Facebook page set up by Ayers Rock Resort, known for its Sounds of Silence experience under the stars, posted the spectacular drone footage showing the sacred Aboriginal landmark.

Here it is:

