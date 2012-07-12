Watch This Revealing Documentary On The Making Of Stanley Kubrick's 'A Clockwork Orange'

Laser eye surgery really has come a long way.

Did you know that “A Clockwork Orange” was made on a shoestring budget of $2.2 million?How about that the lead role of Alex and his gang was almost played by Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones? Someone needs to adapt that for Broadway immediately while the man can still strut.



For these facts and more, its worth checking out this very interesting documentary on the making of “A Clockwork Orange.”

Learn some things you don’t know about the Stanley Kubrick masterpiece that’s every bit as effective today as it was over 40 years ago when it was first released in 1971.

Check out the full documentary, featuring Steven Spielberg and the film’s original producers, below.

