Watch This Designer Recreate IOS 7 Using Only Microsoft Word

iOS 7 — Apple’s new update to its iPhone and iPad operating system — probably was not created with Microsoft Word. But that hasn’t stopped graphic designer Vaclav Krejci from pointing out that it could be.

In his book, 7 Best Text Effects in Microsoft Word, Krejci wants to teach even the most basic computer users how to design using software they are already familiar with.

In this YouTube video, he recreates dozens of Apple’s new iOS 7 icons using only the clunky word processing program that professional designers love to hate.

Jony Ive, is that you?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

