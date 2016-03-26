A daredevil skied down an active volcano

Despite there not being a snowflake in sight, Claudio Lanzafame, a 28-year-old ski instructor, decided to ski down Italy’s Mount Etna — one of the world’s most active volcanoes. The volcano blew ash as recently as last May, but houses several ski resorts for daredevils.

