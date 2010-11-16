Watch This Hilarious Video Of Three 20-Something Soldiers Trying To Rob A Medical Marijuana Shop

Police busted three active duty soldiers who were caught on film trying to rob a medical marijuana shop in Colorado this weekend, the Daily News reports.



The hilarious video shows the three blundering would-be thieves accidentally trap themselves in the store and then try and kick their way out.

One guy even hurls himself through a window in an effort to get out of the shop.

And, because they never ever got close to swiping their target (the weed was locked up tight in a safe), we can’t help but wonder, were they high?

(via KDVR)





