LG Made A Phone That Heals Itself If The Casing Scratches

The LG G Flex is the newest smartphone to capitalise on a wonky trend in smartphones: curved screens.

One if its coolest features was that it could self-heal after receving a variety of small surface damage.

Gizmodo UK discovered the following video of Marquees Brownlee, the YouTube star who was able to get his hands on a copy of “The Wolverine” of smartphones. Brownlee subjected the G Flex to a barrage of scratch tests with tools ranging from his set of house keys to even a sturdy knife.

The scars essentially evaporate right before your eyes. While the damage inflicted by the keys was immediately eradicated, the scrapes from the knife still left some minor residual damage.

Here’s how it works:

