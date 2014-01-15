Watch This Crazy BMX Rider As He Pedals Along The Arches Of A Texas Bridge

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Oh to be young, foolish and believe you’re indestructible.

BMX rider Mat Olson pulled off this amazing stunt on the weekend, riding along six concrete arches, about 1.5 metres wide, on the newly opened West Seventh Street Bridge in Forth Worth, Texas.

Friends shot the footage, but city officials were less than impressed and have now put up barriers to stop anyone else doing it.

He got off with a warning from police and legend status from his mates.

