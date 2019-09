What do you do if you are on a fast-break and there is a defender between you and a good shot at the bucket? If you are Darrion Pellum of Hampton, you toss an alley off the backboard, go around the defender and oop-it yourself.



Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.