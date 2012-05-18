Watch This Boxing Coach Talk About How Much The Wall Street Nerds At His Gym Suck

Eric Kelly at Church Street Boxing Gym has a special method to training his students—constant degradation.



In a video interview with Animal New York, Kelly walks through his gym cursing and mocking all this trainees—many of whom are Wall Streeters. [h/t Gawker]

“I’m training a bunch of f**king nerds, Wall Street guys, no coordination, they’re just not athletic people,” he says, calling the guys “pieces of sh*t [that] want to come in and feel like men at the end of the day.”

Kelly, who is a 4-time amateur boxing champion and once almost made it to the Olympics, is relentless in ridiculing the Wall Street guys he trains, but says he does it to make them stronger.

“You look like all the nerds just had a convention on your body,” he says to one guy wearing high socks and glasses.

Watch the hilarious video below, note that there is a ton of profanity, so please remember to plug in your headphones.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

