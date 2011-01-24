WATCH This Bowler Miss A 300 Game On The LAST Pin

Yesterday at the PBA Tournament of Champions, Mika Koivuniemi missed a perfect 300 game by just one wobbling pin that refused to fall over in the final frame.



He still won the match (and eventually the tournament), with a score of 299 … but oh, so close. It would have been Koivuniemi’s second televised 300 game.

If that wasn’t crazy enough, his opponent Tom Daugherty, need two pins on the final frame to get to … 100. It was the lowest score ever posted in a televised PBA match.

Watch the video below and check out more highlights from the match at ESPN.

