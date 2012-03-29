Watch This Blind Man Take A Trip In One Of Google's Self-Driving Cars

Google’s self-driving cars have absolutely nothing to do with Google’s core business, and Google has never even tried to explain how they’re going to make money.



But so what? They’re really cool. They push technology forward. And as this video shows, they could make people’s lives better in real, tangible ways.

This is a man named Steve Mahan sitting behind the wheel of one of the cars. He’s legally blind, with 95 per cent of his vision gone. Google put this video out yesterday to celebrate the 200,000th mile driven by these cars. No word on when they’ll actually become a real product we can use, though.

