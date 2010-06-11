Watch This Awkward Video Phone Call From Steve Jobs

We’ve been working our way through the Steve Jobs WWDC keynote on subway rides for the last week. Today, we reached the part where Steve uses the front facing camera to demo FaceTime, the video calling feature.



Steve calls, “one of my best friends in the whole world, Jony Ive, head of our design team”

Holy cow is this a humorously awkward phone call. Steve complains about people being on WiFi, there’s a big delay in the call, and Jony doesn’t seem to have much to say. And frankly Steve’s face looks weird in the little box. Watch it if you want a little laugh.

The official Apple commercial that follows for FaceTime is much better. It could make an angry cynic on the subway get teary.



