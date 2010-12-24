Watch This Awesome Video Of Julian Assange Rapping About Journalism's New World Order

This was apparently done in October right before the last WikiLeaks dump and was just plucked from Internet obscurity by Mediaite.

The video was made by an Australian group called “Rap News.”

University researcher Giordano Nanni and English teacher Hugo Farrant, whose political satire set to hip hop has achieved cult status on YouTube, said Assange contacted them and invited them to London to film the six-minute skit.

Assange appears near the end but the whole video is worth watching — at one point Bill O’Reilly‘s head “leaks every single bit of crap he’s every said.” Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.