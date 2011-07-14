WATCH This Amazing Video Of The French National Day Parade

This is a stunning stop-motion video of the military parade that is the highlight of the French National Day celebrations.



It’s called “Toy Soldiers” by Alta Media Productions and it’s no misnomer: the animation and the tilt-shift focus make this huge parade look like a miniature.

Oh, and by the way: this is not the “Bastille Day” parade. Today is not Bastille Day.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Today Is NOT Bastille Day →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.