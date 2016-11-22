Watch this A380 pilot manage a wild crosswind by flying the plane practically sideways onto the runway

Image: Jerry Taha Productions / YouTube

The captain of an Emirates A380 had a very hairy landing on Saturday as strong crosswinds forced him to perform a special “crab” landing technique.

The world’s largest passenger plane landed “sideways” but successfully at Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport during Storm Angus.

“Crab” landings require the pilot to drift laterally on approaching the runway which allows them to track the runway centerline.

Here’s the clip:

Qantas pilot and president of the Australian and International Pilots Association Nathan Safe previously said such weather events required highly-skilled pilots to keep services operating.

He said there was a common misconception among the travelling public that airplanes were “highly automated and the autopilot does everything”.

“Weather like this is a chance for pilots to really demonstrate their skills. It requires a lot of skill to execute a favourable approach and a good landing, and a lot of judgment is involved,” he said.

Storm Angus, Britain’s first named storm of the winter, has been battering England’s southern coast with bad weather.

Emergency services rescued 11 people from a cargo ship on Sunday after it collided with a barge carrying rocks and started to take on water.

This post first appeared on Stuff.co.nz. Read the original article. Follow Stuff on Facebook and Twitter.

