WATCH: This 16-Cylinder Miata Is The Ultimate Hot Rod

In the beginning, there was the Monster Miata, which took a first-generation Mazda MX-5 and stuffed a 5.0-liter Ford V-8 between its front fenders. Production versions made around 225 horsepower, which was plenty of grunt to drive a car weighing just 2,100 pounds.

The drawback to the swap was the weight of the Ford V8, which made the car nose heavy and significantly changed the car’s near-perfect stock balance. Ultimately, the solution was to use an aluminium block Chevy LS3 V-8, which weighs far less than the Ford V-8, yet produces a minimum of 300 horsepower.

As impressive as that may be, why stop with one engine when you can bolt in two? In the finest spirit of 1960’s hot-rodding, we give you Tony Hair’s twin-engine, V-16, 1990 Mazda Miata.

The car is built around a pair of relatively stock Chevy 350 engines. Since we don’t know their origin, we’re guessing that the car’s Turbo 400 transmission is getting somewhere around 450 horsepower. If we assume 20 per cent of that is lost to the driveline, that’s still 360 horsepower to the rear tires.

We’re not sure why anyone would build this, except for “because hot rod.” You could probably make similar power from a blown LS3, with the added benefit of everyday drivability (and the ability to turn corners).

That’s beside the point, and the world already has enough V-8 Miatas in it. We salute you, Mr. Hair, for boldly going where no one before you was crazy enough to, and building what’s likely to be the world’s only twin V-8 Miata.

This post originally appeared on Motor Authority.



Check out a video of it below (via YouTube):

