WATCH: These Two Nissans Definitely Do Not Get Along

Photo: Youtube

On the left we have a silver Nissan 350Z Roadster and on the right a black Vortech supercharged 350Z Coupe. Given the leisurely pace of the pair of sporty Nissans, it’s hard to comprehend why or how the coupe managed to wipe out the roadster.The Youtube user who shot the video from his Infiniti G35 claims that the Nissans was part of a group of cars en route to the Wrong Fitment Crew Meet 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Everyone was sticking to the 70mph speed as the roads were wet, but clearly the boy in black seemed incapable of keeping his supercharged Z sitting on new tires in a straight line.

Thankfully the wires on the highway median didn’t cause too much damage to the drivers. The silver Z, on the other hand, was totaled.

Take a look at the crash below (via YouTube):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This post originally appeared on Car Buzz.

Now take a look at some expensive supercar crashes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.