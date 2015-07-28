Watch these pilots pull off an incredibly difficult jet landing in dangerous weather

Summer storms blowing in off the North Sea made for a scary experience on this KLM flight.

Video captured and posted to YouTube shows a Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft approaching Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport in a strong crosswind. During descent, the aircraft is jostled around, and struggles to stay lined up to the runway.

After a few hair-raising moments, the jet lands safely.

“Safety had not been compromised” in the adrenaline-filled landing, the airline told CNBC.

“Last Saturday, all flights at Schiphol encountered strong winds and thereupon applied the relevant procedures,” a spokesperson told the network.

“KLM pilots were well able to deal with it and ensure the safety of passengers and crew.”

