Watch 'Dexter' Go Under The Covers In These New Promos

The endgame begins.



Two new promos for the seventh season of Showtime’s “Dexter” debuted online and promise to pick up right where last season left off.

All the writhing around under the sheets, which also evokes images of Dexter’s body-dumping garbage bags, hints at continuing the creepy (though technically not incestuous) sibling romance theme of last season.

The penultimate season begins September 30.

Check out the promos below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: The Latest ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Trailer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.