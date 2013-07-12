Watch These Grandmas' Hilarious Reactions To Miley Cyrus Twerking

It’s been a year since the Golden Sisters gave an epic play-by-play of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, and now the three women are back serving up some hilarious reactions to Miley Cyrus’ twerking video.



And not just reactions, but imitations, too. Watch below:

Here’s the Golden Sisters LOL-worthy reactions to watching Kim Kardashian and Ray-J’s sex tape last May:

And here’s that Miley Cyrus video that is responsible for twerking going mainstream:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.