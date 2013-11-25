Watch These College Students Completely Botch The Story Of Thanksgiving

Campus Reform sent a reporter to a college campus to ask students to tell the story of the first Thanksgiving in their own words.

Not surprisingly, the students’ version of the story is pretty inaccurate.

One student said the pilgrims were from Ireland, and another couldn’t remember the name of the Mayflower.

The resulting video is hilarious:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the real history of Thanksgiving, courtesy of National Geographic for kids.

