WATCH: These Amazing Plane Landings Are Proof That Pilots Aren't Paid Enough

When you hear someone mention drifting, you probably think of a car smoking rubber around a sharp corner but you would rarely think of a plane.
Well, maybe you should.
Strong crosswinds at Düsseldorf Airport combined with a nearby cameraman has made for some extraordinary footage of planes landing when they are almost perpendicular to the direction of the runway.
While being a little nervous during a landing is normal, these passengers would have to be glad they were not watching from the outside of the plane.
If anything, this is proof that pilots are a skilled, brave group.
See for yourself (YouTube via @dstaples1):
Now take a look at this dangerous airport >
