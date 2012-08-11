WATCH: The World's Tiniest Gun, Which Has A Tiny Chance Of Killing You

The company that makes the 2.16-inch Swiss MiniGun promotes the gun as being the smallest in the world while still having all the features of a real-size gun.



Weapons and ballistic expert Steven Howard told Business Insider the gun could in fact kill somebody.

But only “if your shot is absolutely perfect” and you hit the “thinnest part of the skull at point range and under perfect conditions,” Howard said.

In reality, he said, “They’re perfect for finishing off a trapped mouse or dealing with an overly aggressive cockroach.”

The guns are still pretty fun to watch, though. See below for a demonstration, courtesy of Buzzfeed:

