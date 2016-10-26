WATCH: The world's highest BASE jump from a Himalayan mountain

Picture: Red Bull

Valery Rozov knows what it’s like to fall off a mountain for 90 seconds.

Rozov recently set an unofficial world record for the highest BASE jump, scaling Cho Oyu in China on October 5 to get to his launch pad.

Just climbing up the mountain is impressive enough. Cho Oyu stands at 8201 metres, the world’s sixth highest peak, and Rozov made it to 7700 metres for the jump. It took the 51-year-old athlete 21 days.

Are you ready?

Here’s what it’s like to plummet to your potential death for a minute and a half:

Although unratified, Rosov still holds the world record for the highest BASE jump, after landing from 7220m up Changtse in the Everest Massif in 2013.

Here’s the full story of his journey from top to bottom:

