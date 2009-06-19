Watch The World Trade -- LIVE

Here’s a brilliant time waster for buffs of the shipping industry or just anyone who’s fascinated by world trade and commerce.



Hellenic Shipping News has a LIVE map of ships in the water around Europe. The little arrows are ships, with their positions updated almost up to the minute.

Now, if only they tracked pirate boats live too.

(via Research Reloaded)

