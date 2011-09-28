WATCH: This Is What Election Campaign Videos Are Like In Poland

The Polish general election, which will take place in two weeks’ time, is not set to throw up any surprises with Donald Tusk‘s centrist Civic Platform government expected to return to office.



However, the Economist has rightly highlighted the real reason to pay attention to Poland’s political scene: the magnificent campaign videos.

Not wanting you to miss out, we’ve included our favourite one for your viewing here. Watch as a crime/superhero spoof highlights the, ahem, cleavage in Polish politics courtesy of the leftist SLD party (dubbed by the Economist as the “most politically correct” party).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.