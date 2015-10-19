Watch the Wallabies' winning penalty goal, and see what everyone is saying about the 35-34 win over Scotland

Sarah Kimmorley
And it’s the Wallabies for the win! Photo: Dan Mullan/ Getty.

The Wallabies are into the Rugby World Cup semi-finals after clinching a captivating 35-34 win over Scotland.

The winning point was a penalty goal in the game’s last two minutes of play, kicked from the right side of the posts by fullback Bernard Foley.

See the victorious moment here.

Trailing by two points with two minutes remaining, the game looked beyond the Wallabies’ reach but a controversial penalty awarded against the Scots for being offside at the lineout gave Foley the opportunity to keep Australia’s World Cup bid alive – and Foley delivered.

The win sees the green and gold team play Argentina in next week’s semi-final – and it’s got plenty of people excited. Here’s what they’re saying on social media.

Carnnnn the wallabies !

A photo posted by Jarryd Hayne (@jarrydhayne38) on

