Watch the Wallabies' winning penalty goal, and see what everyone is saying about the 35-34 win over Scotland

And it’s the Wallabies for the win! Photo: Dan Mullan/ Getty.

The Wallabies are into the Rugby World Cup semi-finals after clinching a captivating 35-34 win over Scotland.

The winning point was a penalty goal in the game’s last two minutes of play, kicked from the right side of the posts by fullback Bernard Foley.

See the victorious moment here.

Trailing by two points with two minutes remaining, the game looked beyond the Wallabies’ reach but a controversial penalty awarded against the Scots for being offside at the lineout gave Foley the opportunity to keep Australia’s World Cup bid alive – and Foley delivered.

The win sees the green and gold team play Argentina in next week’s semi-final – and it’s got plenty of people excited. Here’s what they’re saying on social media.

Wow. Wow. Stopped breathing. That was just too intense. A bit of luck in the decisions too. Good grit though. Go Wallabies!!! — Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes) October 18, 2015

Wallabies win! Ref Joubert had too much bearing on the game. So-so penalties, dodgy sin bin,rugby needs to calm the refs down! #RWC2015 — Anthony Field (@Anthony_Wiggle) October 18, 2015

Carnnnn the wallabies ! A photo posted by Jarryd Hayne (@jarrydhayne38) on Oct 18, 2015 at 9:43am PDT

What a Game of Rugby. Heartbreak for Scotland they played with so much Heart. But wow @Wallabies what a finish. Roll on the Semi's — Ronan Keating (@ronanofficial) October 18, 2015

Fantastic win to the @Wallabies smashing #Scotland 35-34 with just 40secs to go. All the highlights only on @TheTodayShow #RWC2015 — Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) October 18, 2015

Wallabies win a thriller in the last minute and we're all walking to work today like… #AUSvSCO pic.twitter.com/EaWvcCEFhY — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) October 18, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.