DISH Customers: Here's Where You Can Watch The Season 3 Premiere Of 'The Walking Dead'

If you’re a DISH subscriber and a fan of “The Walking Dead,” that could be a problem.Due to the ongoing feud between the cable provider and AMC, DISH customers won’t be able to view tonight’s season 3 premiere to the cable hit.



In response, AMC decided to offer a live stream of “The Walking Dead” episode straight from its site to DISH subscribers.

The news has been out there for a while. However, while at “The Walking Dead” panel at New York Comic Con, everyone appeared stumped when asked by a subscriber what he should do to watch the series.

The best advice any panel member could offer came from host Chris Hardwick suggesting the man find a neighbour or friend without DISH.

So, for those in need of getting their zombie fix, we’ve put together exactly how to tune in tomorrow night.

Note: You won’t be able to stream the entire third series online through AMC, but this does solve your zombie thirst for the moment.

1. You have to sign up to watch the premiere.

Head over to http://www.amctv.com/thewalkingdead4dish/ to sign up for the live stream. It’s completely free of charge.

2. Submit your info and you’ll receive a confirmation email.

It should look something like this:

3. Confirm your registration by clicking on the first link.

You should see a screen that looks like this:

4. Make sure to return at 8:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. for the West coast) to enter your registered email address.

This will be the site to access tonight: www.amctv.com/thewalkingdead4dish

That’s it!

The most curious bit about AMC’s setup is that it tells viewers they must be DISH subscribers; however, we don’t subscribe to DISH and are successfully registered to view the premiere for free online tomorrow.

There’s absolutely no verification process to ensure you are, in fact, a DISH customer.

Walking Dead for all!

