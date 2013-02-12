AMC Is Streaming 'The Walking Dead' Mid-Season Premiere Free Online Right Now

If you missed last night’s mid-season premiere of “The Walking Dead,” AMC has decided to stream it online for free.



Last night’s return of the hit zombie series earned the show its highest ratings yet.

Despite the Grammys, the season return recorded a huge 12.3 million viewers in the 9 p.m. time slot, surpassing the fall’s premiere of 10.9 million viewers.

Since season one, the series has attracted an exponential growth in audience viewership.

The episode will be online for an entire month until March 10.

Watch it below:



And, if you’ve already seen last night’s episode, here’s a look at next week:



