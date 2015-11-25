The mesmerising way balloons are made

Balloons, once made from dried animal bladders, are now made from latex. The process of making them is fascinating. First, the latex is mixed with dye for 16 hours. While that happens balloon moldings are dipped in a chemical that attracts latex, then into the latex itself.

The balloons go through several other physical and chemical processes before going through stress testing with a sort of air faucet.

This footage comes from “How It’s Made,” on the Science Channel, which you can watch on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. EST. New episodes air at 9 p.m.

