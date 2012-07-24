Watch The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Dance Around To 'Party In The USA'

The US Women’s soccer team is having a little fun while preparing for the summer games over in London. The ladies put together a fun video of them all dancing around and singing to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the USA.’



Our biggest problem with the video? Hope Solo is hardly in it! She’s there in the beginning and at the end with the whole team, but no where else!

