Watch The U.S. Open Live Online Now, Thanks To Savvy CBS, USTA

A rain delay pushed the final of the U.S. Open between Roger Federer and Andy Murray from Sunday to Monday afternoon — a nightmare for CBS, which holds the broadcast rights. But CBS and the U.S. Open are making the best of it, streaming the final live free on the Web.



Since it was a last-minute decision, we don’t know what kind of advertising the U.S. Open and CBS could have lined up, but it hardly matters. These viewers would have been lost to CBS and the U.S. Open anyway. (Note: it looks like Web viewers are getting CBS’s TV ads.)

If NBC’s experience with the Monday U.S. Open golf playoff between Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate is any indication, online viewer demand will be big.

For the match, visit USOpen.com.

