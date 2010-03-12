Watch The Trio Of Cougars Just Outside The Offices Of Goldman Sachs

The local Fox affiliate played some of the security camera footage of the trio of cougars stalking the parking garage earlier adjacent to the Salt Lake City offices of Goldman Sachs.



Officials say the three mountain lions appear to be cubs who have been separated from their mother. They are advising people to be on the look out for the lions. And if you encounter one, DO NOT RUN. This can elicit a chase response, and you cannot outrun a mountain lion.

The parking lot is adjacent to Research Park on the University of Utah campus, which houses the local offices of Goldman Sachs. We’re told that for the most part the local Goldman employees work in wealth management.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.