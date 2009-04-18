Watch The Trailer To Steve Rattner's Film "Chooch"

Watch more Chooch videos on AOL Video

Here’s the trailer to “Chooch. This is the film that Steve Rattner’s Quadrangle invested in, that also happened to be produced by a New York state pension official, right around the same time Quadrangle got access to NY pension money.



Maybe this is Rattner’s taste in film, or maybe he really saw huge commercial appeal.

IMDB: “The life of Queens resident Dino Condito is about to take a surprising turn. After letting down his softball team by striking out in the bottom of the ninth against Hoboken, his crew brands him the chooch. Trying to cheer up his cousin Dino, Jubilene Condito cashes in his savings from his first holy communion and springs for a vacation to Cancun. You mean leave Queens? asks Dino, as if the thought had never occurred to him. But there’s a mix-up on the way to the airport involving a mysterious bag of money. As soon as Dino and Jube land in Mexico, they’re abducted by a pair of thugs and left in the desert at the mercy of a trio of soldiers. It takes reuniting Dino’s old Queens crew, including Dino’s beloved pet dachsund, to save the two cousins. Only after a jail bust, donkey ride, chicken coop explosion, and a life-changing love affair at the local bordello does the crew finally arrive to save the day. Returning home in triumphant glory with his reunited crew and newfound love Ladonna, Dino discovers the meaning of family, friendship and neighbourhood.”

(via Jalopnik)

