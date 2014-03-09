Here's The Trailer For The New 'Cosmos' Series That Debuts Tomorrow

“Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” debuts Sunday, March 9 at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.

The 13-part documentary series, hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is a revival of Carl Sagan’s PBS program “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage” from 1980.

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane is the show’s executive producer as well as Sagan’s widow, Ann Druyan. Druyan was a co-writer on the original series and is stepping into that role again on the new series.

Our understanding of science and technology has advanced significantly in the 34 years since the first “Cosmos” aired. The new series will reflect those changes, including the heavy use of special effects, which you can get a preview in the electric, roughly three-minute trailer below.

