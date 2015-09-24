Watch the trailer for the new 'Angry Birds' movie

It was a tough year for Rovio, the gaming company known for creating the smash-hit Angry Birds (and not much else).

The Finnish company cut nearly 300 jobs in August and reported that its operating profit fell 73% last year because of a drop off in its licensing business, which includes Angry Birds-themed toys and apparel.

Basically, if the Angry Birds brand isn’t doing well, Rovio isn’t doing well.

But that brand might be about to get another big boost, thanks to a new Angry Birds movie, set to hit theatres in May 2016. The trailer, which boasts a star-studded cast including Jason Sudeikis, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, and Danny McBride, just came out today.

Finally, we will apparently learn what made the birds so angry in the first place.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This Excel trick will save you time and impress your boss



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.