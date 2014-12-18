Here's The Trailer For 'The Interview' -- The Movie The Hackers Don't Want You To See

Sony Pictures just decided to cancel the theatrical release of its new comedy “The Interview,” which was scheduled for Dec. 25.

The comedy stars Seth Rogen and James Franco star in the movie as a pair of journalists who, under the guise of shooting a television interview, are tasked by the Central Intelligence Agency with killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Several major theatrical chains announced they were cancelling all screenings of the film after the group claiming responsibility for the recent Sony hacks threatened acts of violence at locations screening the film.

Take a look at the trailer for the film at the center of all the controversy.

