Watch the trailer for the haunting new Daniel Morcombe abduction movie

The parents of abducted and murdered Queensland boy Daniel Morcombe have signed a feature film deal with Australia’s Heritage Films.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe waited 11 years for justice to be served and now say they are able to share Daniel’s tragic story with a wider audience.

“Denise and I feel we have reached a place where we can finally reveal our story in a different way,” Bruce Morcombe said at the Daniel Morcombe Foundation’s DANCE FOR DANIEL fundraiser in Brisbane.

“We have found a production company and director we trust and with whom we have a great connection.

“We believe in their hands the world will discover our story and the legacy of Daniel from the unique perspective of a feature film.”

Australian director Peter Cousens is at the helm of the new movie entitled “Where is Daniel?”

Morcombe was 13 years old when he was abducted in December 2003 from an unofficial bus stop under the Kiel Mountain Road overpass on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

His killer, Brett Peter Cowan, was convicted in 2014 on charges of murder, indecently dealing with a child under the age of 16 and improperly dealing with a corpse.

Cowan was found guilty in March 2014 and was handed a life sentence at Brisbane’s Supreme Court.

