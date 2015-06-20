A powerful new documentary takes us deep inside the life of brave Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai

BI: MAINPAGE

Malala Yousafzai’s story is one of the more amazing of our time. This 17-year-old Pakistani girl won the Nobel Peace Prize for her relentless efforts to advocate for equal education rights. An effort that led to the Taliban to hunt her down and nearly take her life. Malala’s story is incredible.

Here is the trailer for “He Named Me Malala” which comes out October 2, 2015.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures.



