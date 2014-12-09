Watch The Touching Tribute As The Adelaide Oval Crowd Applauds Phillip Hughes For 63 Seconds Before The First Test

David Warner looks to the sky as he passes 63. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, there have been a wealth of tributes for late cricketer Phillip Hughes. However, today’s 63-second applause at the Adelaide Oval, prior to the beginning of the First Test against India, was definitely one of the most touching.

Australian and India players, the crowd and audiences at home were treated to a moving video tribute to Hughes narrated by the doyen of Australian cricket, Richie Benaud, before the match began.

Phillip Hughes died a fortnight ago, on November 27, after he was struck on the head by a cricket ball during a Sheffield Shield match. He was 63 not out.

Following the video tribute, the crowd rose and applauded for 63 seconds.

During the match, Australian batsman David Warner rose his bat and looked to the sky when he passed 63. The crowd took to their feet again, applauding his efforts and honouring the memory of Hughes with another stirring salutation.

Around 2:45pm Warner made his century.

Australian skipper Michael Clarke, who gave a heartfelt speech at Phillip Hughes funeral last week, was forced to retire injured.

Watch the video and crowd reaction.

