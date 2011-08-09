WATCH THE THRONE: Here Are The 13 Most Surprising Brand Shout-Outs In Jay-Z And Kanye West's New Album

“Watch The Throne,” the hugely anticipated rap collaboration from Jay-Z and Kanye West, finally dropped today.



And while Hov’s retirement never really stuck, some brand PR folks may be able to call it a day after getting the still-unbeatable press that is a high-profile rap reference.

Especially since unlike the requisite luxe go-tos that do appear on the album: Gucci, Hermes, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex — these guys definitely didn’t wake up assuming they got a nod.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.