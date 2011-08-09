WATCH THE THRONE: Here Are The 13 Most Surprising Brand Shout-Outs In Jay-Z And Kanye West's New Album

Megan Angelo
kanye jay z

“Watch The Throne,” the hugely anticipated rap collaboration from Jay-Z and Kanye West, finally dropped today.

And while Hov’s retirement never really stuck, some brand PR folks may be able to call it a day after getting the still-unbeatable press that is a high-profile rap reference.

Especially since unlike the requisite luxe go-tos that do appear on the album: Gucci, Hermes, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex — these guys definitely didn’t wake up assuming they got a nod.

Watch brand Audemars Piguet gets in there among the repeated Rolex mentions.

The Le Maurice hotel in Paris gets some love from Jay-Z.

We're impressed by West's reference to avant garde designer Maison Martin Margiela.

Very specific aircraft shout-out here: for the G450 Gulfstream jet.

Jay-Z also lends a little good press to New York's Mercer Hotel.

Gallery mogul Larry Gagosian gets a namedrop.

Score one for the Wynn Casino, the lone Vegas entity to get a nod on the album.

Mack Truck fills out a toughness metaphor.

