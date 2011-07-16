WATCH: "The Thing" Trailer!

Universal Pictures just released the long-awaited first trailer for The Thing, which is slated for release on October 14. Get your first glimpse at the remake of John Carpenter‘s horror classic starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Joel Edgerton.



The Thing comes to theatres October 14th, 2011 and stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton, Jonathan Walker, Kim Bubbs, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. The film is directed by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr..

