It's Official: The Tesla Roadster Sport Is A Babe Magnet

William Wei

On a gorgeous November afternoon, we took the Tesla Roadster Sport to the streets to see what people think of it.

Here’s what we found out:

  • On a scale of 1-10, the Tesla ranks a 9, on average, for hotness.
  • Most people can’t afford this car, but if they could, then they would drop the $130,000 in a heartbeat.
  • The owner of the car would instantly become a “ladies’ man.”

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

