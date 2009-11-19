It's Official: The Tesla Roadster Sport Is A Babe Magnet

On a gorgeous November afternoon, we took the Tesla Roadster Sport to the streets to see what people think of it.
Here’s what we found out:
- On a scale of 1-10, the Tesla ranks a 9, on average, for hotness.
- Most people can’t afford this car, but if they could, then they would drop the $130,000 in a heartbeat.
- The owner of the car would instantly become a “ladies’ man.”
